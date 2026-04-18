Allahabad High Court says moving cows in Uttar Pradesh lawful

Judge orders truck release with conditions

This all started back in March 2024, when the truck owner was booked under several laws, including animal cruelty.

The state wanted to keep the vehicle, but the judge said holding onto trucks for too long can ruin them, and that is not fair if there is no solid case.

So he ordered its release with some conditions: do not sell or change the truck, and keep it available if needed in court.

The ruling highlights how courts try to balance law enforcement with protecting people's property rights.