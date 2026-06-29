Allahabad High Court upholds ₹4,000/₹5,000 maintenance despite government house
The Allahabad High Court just made it clear: getting a government house doesn't mean a woman is financially independent or should lose her right to maintenance.
The court kept the family court's order, so the husband still has to pay his wife ₹4,000 per month from when she filed and ₹5,000 per month from the date of the order.
Basically, shelter alone isn't enough: financial support is still a legal responsibility.
Court finds no steady income evidence
The husband tried to argue that his wife earned money through sewing and embroidery and pointed to her government housing as proof she could manage on her own.
But the court found no solid evidence of steady income and said having a house isn't the same as being financially secure.
They also didn't buy his claim of being unemployed since he has skills as a driver.
In short: providing shelter doesn't replace supporting your spouse financially.