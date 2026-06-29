Kemar Roach gets to 300 Test wickets: Decoding his stats

Leadership qualities

Coach Sammy optimistic about Roach's future

Coach Daren Sammy praised Roach's ability to reinvent himself despite losing some pace over the years. Sammy lauded Roach's leadership skills and evolution as a bowler. He said, "The legend of the man he is - in the dressing room, he's a leader. Every time the captain calls on, he creates a chance for us and that's important." While Roach remained tight-lipped about his Test future, Sammy was optimistic about his continued role as the spearhead of the attack.