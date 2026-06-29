Kemar Roach gets to 300 Test wickets: Decoding his stats
What's the story
West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach joined an elite club by becoming the fourth Windies pacer and 5th overall to breach the 300-wicket mark in Test cricket. The milestone puts him in the same league as pace legends like Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose, and Malcolm Marshall. An emotional Roach thanked his supporters after receiving a special jersey from Jayden Seales post-West Indies's innings victory over Sri Lanka in North Sound's first Test.
Information
Roach claims six wickets in the match
In the 1st innings, Roach bagged 2/32 from 12 overs as Sri Lanka scored 308/10. Roach then helped the Windies bowl out SL for just 101 runs in the 3rd innings. He clocked 4/51 from 11 overs.
Milestone achievement
Roach reaches 300-wicket mark
Roach reached the 300-wicket mark by bowling out Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando on Day 4 of the first Test. He ended up taking four wickets in the innings, helping West Indies win by an innings and 217 runs. "It's been a long journey, man," Roach said after his milestone achievement. "I'm happy the guys won the game, that's the most important thing."
Leadership qualities
Coach Sammy optimistic about Roach's future
Coach Daren Sammy praised Roach's ability to reinvent himself despite losing some pace over the years. Sammy lauded Roach's leadership skills and evolution as a bowler. He said, "The legend of the man he is - in the dressing room, he's a leader. Every time the captain calls on, he creates a chance for us and that's important." While Roach remained tight-lipped about his Test future, Sammy was optimistic about his continued role as the spearhead of the attack.
Information
5th West Indian bowler with 300-plus Test wickets
As mentioned, Roach became the 5th West Indian bowler with 300-plus Test wickets. Walsh leads the show with 519 wickets at 24.44. Ambrose picked 405 wickets at 20.99. Marshall managed 376 wickets at 20.94. Meanwhile, spinner Lancelot Richard Gibbs managed 309 scalps.
Numbers
Roach gets past 200 wickets on home soil
Roach owns 300 wickets from 89 matches (161 innings) at 26.83. He recorded his 15th four-fer in addition to owning 10 five-wicket hauls and one match haul of 10 scalps. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 12 matches versus Sri Lanka, he owns 38 wickets at 25.31. Roach also got past 200 wickets on home soil in the 3rd innings. He has amassed 202 wickets at 22.04. Meanwhile, remaining of his 98 scalps have come in away matches (home of opposition) at 36.32.