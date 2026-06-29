FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada beat South Africa, reach R16

Defensive resilience

South Africa fail to find an equalizer

South Africa, despite being on the back foot for most of the match, had their moments. Winger Oswin Appollis came close with a curling shot that went inches wide of the post. A heroic goal-line clearance from Siyabonga Ngezana also kept South Africa in the game during a chaotic Canadian counter-attack. However, they couldn't find an equalizer as Canada held firm to secure their place in history by reaching Round of 16 at FIFA World Cup 2026.