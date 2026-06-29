FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada beat South Africa, reach R16
What's the story
Canada secured their place in the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a nail-biting 1-0 victory over South Africa. The match, held at the Los Angeles Stadium, saw Stephen Eustaquio score a dramatic last-minute goal to seal Canada's historic win. With this victory, Canada became the first team to qualify for the pre-quarterfinals of this year's tournament.
Match highlights
Canada edge past South Africa in a goalless 1st half
The match was a tactical battle with Canada dominating possession and creating more chances. They took 14 shots, forcing South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams into seven crucial saves. Despite their dominance, Canada struggled to find the back of the net until Eustaquio's late strike in the 92nd minute. The goal was initially reviewed by VAR but was confirmed after a tense wait, sparking wild celebrations among Canadian players and fans alike.
Defensive resilience
South Africa fail to find an equalizer
South Africa, despite being on the back foot for most of the match, had their moments. Winger Oswin Appollis came close with a curling shot that went inches wide of the post. A heroic goal-line clearance from Siyabonga Ngezana also kept South Africa in the game during a chaotic Canadian counter-attack. However, they couldn't find an equalizer as Canada held firm to secure their place in history by reaching Round of 16 at FIFA World Cup 2026.
Upcoming match
Canada await their Round of 16 opponents
With this historic win, Canada now look ahead to their Round of 16 match against either Morocco or the Netherlands. The game is scheduled for July 4 in Houston. This will be a major test for the co-hosts as they look to continue their fairytale run in the tournament.