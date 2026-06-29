The two sides plan to meet on Tuesday in Qatar

US, Iran agree to halt hostilities, resume talks

By Snehil Singh 08:16 am Jun 29, 202608:16 am

What's the story

The United States and Iran have agreed to halt hostilities in the Gulf and resume talks on Tuesday in Qatar over their dispute concerning the Strait of Hormuz. The decision, announced by a US official, comes after days of strikes and counterstrikes since an Iranian projectile hit a cargo vessel in the strait last Thursday. Both nations accused each other of breaching an interim ceasefire agreed upon on June 17.