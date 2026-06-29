US, Iran agree to halt hostilities, resume talks
What's the story
The United States and Iran have agreed to halt hostilities in the Gulf and resume talks on Tuesday in Qatar over their dispute concerning the Strait of Hormuz. The decision, announced by a US official, comes after days of strikes and counterstrikes since an Iranian projectile hit a cargo vessel in the strait last Thursday. Both nations accused each other of breaching an interim ceasefire agreed upon on June 17.
Agreement tensions
Ceasefire on shaky ground
The ceasefire is only 11 days old and is already on shaky ground with renewed strikes by both sides. President Donald Trump has threatened to restart the war and "complete the job," adding that "the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!" The renewed fighting was sparked by differing interpretations of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) to end the war, particularly its terms on the Strait of Hormuz.
Diplomatic efforts
Talks in Qatar
The upcoming talks in Doha, Qatar, will focus on resolving the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz. Under the MOU, Iran agreed to facilitate safe passage for commercial vessels through the strait while the US lifted its blockade on Iranian ports. However, a proposed hotline agreed to be established between the US military and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for coordination in traffic management remains non-operational.
Rising tensions
Tensions escalate further
Tensions escalated further after Iran launched missiles and drones at US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain. This came shortly after President Trump's threat to wipe out the Islamic Republic if it didn't stick to the ceasefire agreement. The interim peace accord was meant to stop fighting that began on February 28, reopen the strait, and address issues like Iran's nuclear program.
Diplomatic setback
Iran cancels technical talks with US
Iran canceled technical talks with the US due to recent attacks and unmet conditions of the MOU. Mehdi Fazaeili from Iran's Supreme Leader's office cited issues like access to unfrozen funds as reasons for cancellation. The IRGC confirmed missile and drone operations targeting US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain, while a US official confirmed these attacks but reported no casualties or major damage, Reuters reported.
Regional impact
Casualties reported in Qatar
Separately, Qatar reported one of its nationals died from shrapnel injuries on a vessel that had gone missing on Saturday due to "military operations in the area." Bahrain also reported that an Iranian attack damaged a residential building, but no casualties were reported. Bahrain has called for an urgent session of the UN Security Council to hold Iran accountable for these actions.