Putin orders ramp-up of Russia's air defense amid Ukraine attacks
What's the story
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for an increase in the country's anti-aircraft capabilities. The demand comes after Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil infrastructure. "The first task is to quickly and significantly ramp up production of those air defense systems that are most needed," Putin said in a recent television interview. He added that despite these attacks, Russia is managing the resulting problems well.
Acknowledgement
Putin admits fuel shortage
Putin, however, acknowledged for the first time that the country was facing a "certain deficit" of fuel and vowed to strengthen the protection of oil facilities and boost fuel output. On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app: "Our long-range sanctions' reached two oil refineries in Russia."
Frontline unaffected
Putin claims Ukrainian strikes don't affect Russia's military progress
Putin also emphasized that these Ukrainian strikes have no impact on Russia's military progress in the ongoing conflict. "All the strikes, wherever they hit our infrastructure, absolutely do not affect the situation on the front, on the line of combat contact," he said, highlighting Moscow's resolve to continue its military operations despite external disruptions.
Diplomatic expectations
US negotiators expected to visit Moscow soon: Putin
Putin also spoke about his expectations of a team of United States negotiators visiting Moscow after Washington's agreement with Iran on the West Asia conflict. "We expect that after all the events are over... we will see the arrival of those representatives of the US administration with whom we have already met in Moscow repeatedly," he said.
Negotiation readiness
Trump urges Russia to make a deal with Ukraine
Putin's comments came after US President Donald Trump suggested Russia should "make a deal with Ukraine" at the G7 summit in France. Despite these diplomatic tensions, Putin reiterated Russia's readiness to continue negotiations. "We are ready to continue negotiations and ready to continue negotiations and discuss all the details," he said.