Allahbad HC allows central government to join Rahul Gandhi case
The Allahabad High Court just said yes to letting the central government join a case about whether an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should be filed.
The controversy began with company filings that listed Gandhi's nationality as British and later gained national attention after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy raised the issue, and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs subsequently sought clarification from Gandhi.
Why this case matters
This case is getting attention because it questions the nationality of one of India's top politicians.
The hearing was moved to Lucknow due to security concerns, and now, with government records in play, the court will take another look at whether there's enough for an FIR.
The next hearing is set for April 6, so stay tuned if you're following Indian politics or just curious about how legal challenges like this unfold.