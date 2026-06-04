Allegations that NEET 2026 exam papers sold on Telegram emerge
India
Big news for NEET aspirants: allegations popped up about NEET 2026 exam papers being sold on Telegram.
Someone on platform X tagged the National Testing Agency (NTA) and CyberDost, sharing links to three Telegram groups supposedly run by one person, all selling re-exam papers.
The user urged officials to step in and check things out.
NEET probe handed to CBI
The NTA confirmed it has sent the case to a cybercrime unit for investigation.
This follows the cancelation of the May 3 NEET UG 2026 exam after reports of a major paper leak, affecting around 2.28 million students across more than 5,000 centers.
The probe has now been handed over to the CBI, highlighting ongoing challenges with keeping entrance exams secure.