Alleged clip shows Sarita Yadav family in loco pilot cabin
India
A video allegedly showing Sarita Yadav and her family filming a social media reel inside the restricted loco pilot's cabin on a Vande Bharat train is making the rounds online.
The clip, shared by Prem Bhardwaj on X, shows them taking turns in the driver's seat, which has triggered a wave of concern about how they got access to such a sensitive spot.
Prem Bhardwaj asks officials to probe
People online are questioning railway security and demanding answers. Bhardwaj has asked officials to look into it, worried about passenger safety.
Indian Railways's official account wants details like the train number and time to start its probe.
Meanwhile, Yadav's Instagram account has disappeared, but the debate about whether safety or operational rules were breached is continuing.