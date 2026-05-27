Alleged proprietor Rajesh Sachdeva arrested after Chandigarh vodka chuski giveaway
India
A liquor shop in Chandigarh's Sector nine tried to get creative by handing out free vodka chuskis (yep, boozy ice golas) right outside the store.
The promo, featuring Smirnoff Minty Jamun Vodka, blew up on social media: people even called it a liquor langar.
But the fun didn't last long: after videos went viral and sparked outrage, police stepped in and arrested Rajesh Sachdeva, the alleged proprietor of Liquor World Wine Shop, on May 25.
Stunt violated Punjab and Chandigarh rules
Turns out, this stunt broke several excise laws: serving alcohol outside the licensed area and giving it away for free are both big no-nos under Punjab Liquor License Rules.
Plus, Chandigarh's Excise Policy bans promoting booze on social media, so posting those videos was another strike.