Alleged proprietor Rajesh Sachdeva arrested after Chandigarh vodka chuski giveaway India May 27, 2026

A liquor shop in Chandigarh's Sector nine tried to get creative by handing out free vodka chuskis (yep, boozy ice golas) right outside the store.

The promo, featuring Smirnoff Minty Jamun Vodka, blew up on social media: people even called it a liquor langar.

But the fun didn't last long: after videos went viral and sparked outrage, police stepped in and arrested Rajesh Sachdeva, the alleged proprietor of Liquor World Wine Shop, on May 25.