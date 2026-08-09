Alleged ₹650 cr scam halts Delhi procurement, affecting public hospitals
An alleged ₹650 crore scam has hit Delhi's Central Procurement Agency, the team that buys medicines and equipment for government hospitals.
With CPA procurement temporarily halted, public health care is struggling to function, and essential supplies are running out fast.
Delhi halts purchases, hospitals source locally
The Delhi government has stopped all new and pending purchases, leaving hospitals to source whatever they can locally.
This means basics like antibiotics and saline are often missing, so patients sometimes have to buy them from outside or rely on hospital-to-hospital borrowing.
Supplies stuck, Delhi reviews contracts
Supplies already bought are stuck in poorly managed warehouses: think medicines stored at the wrong temperature and linen in highly disorganized, mixed, damp and dust-laden conditions.
The government is reviewing contracts for irregularities.