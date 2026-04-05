Allegedly 1,500 fake bomb threats by Shrinivas Luis to courts
India
Delhi Police have arrested Shrinivas Luis, a 47-year-old from Mysuru, for allegedly sending 1,500 fake bomb-threat emails over the past year to several high courts across India and to the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court.
His actions were reportedly fueled by a personal grudge against the legal system.
Police traced Luis despite VPN use
Luis focused on judicial bodies, aiming to disrupt court proceedings.
Even though he tried hiding behind VPNs, police tracked him down through emails sent without using a VPN and seized his devices.
During questioning, it came out that Luis was suffering from depression due to personal reasons.
The police have six days to dig deeper into his motives and methods.