ALPA India calls West Asia flights 'wilful endangerment' of life

ALPA India seeks government-led risk assessments

The pilots' association wants the government to step in and lead thorough risk assessments before flights to high-risk conflict zones resume.

They're also asking for clear guidelines and proof that insurance will actually cover them if something goes wrong.

The pilots' association has urged suspending flights to high-risk conflict zones until a comprehensive risk assessment is conducted, and warned it may pursue legal action, including approaching courts, if the issue is not addressed.