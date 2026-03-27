ALPA India calls West Asia flights 'wilful endangerment' of life
The Airline Pilots's Association of India (ALPA India) has raised urgent safety concerns about flights into West Asia right now, with ongoing conflicts making these routes risky for both passengers and crew.
In a letter to aviation authorities, the pilots called operating these flights a "wilful endangerment of human life," especially since airlines were already told last week to do proper risk checks before flying into conflict zones.
ALPA India seeks government-led risk assessments
The pilots' association wants the government to step in and lead thorough risk assessments before flights to high-risk conflict zones resume.
They're also asking for clear guidelines and proof that insurance will actually cover them if something goes wrong.
The pilots' association has urged suspending flights to high-risk conflict zones until a comprehensive risk assessment is conducted, and warned it may pursue legal action, including approaching courts, if the issue is not addressed.