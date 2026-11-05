Alpita Singh protests unpaid salary sitting outside Buxar, Bihar office
India
Alpita Singh, a rural development officer in Bihar's Buxar district, grabbed attention by sitting outside her office with a begging bowl to protest not getting paid for eight months: she has only received her salary regularly for three out of 11 months.
Photos of her protest went viral on social media.
Buxar district administration probes salary delays
The district administration says it is looking into why Singh's salary was delayed and has asked local officials for answers.
It has promised that proper action will be taken and reminded everyone that salaries cannot just be withheld without following the rules.
The whole situation has put a spotlight on accountability and prompt handling for government employees.