Alva's PU student Disha scores 600/600 after mother's death
India
Disha, a commerce student from Alva's PU College, scored a perfect 600/600 in the Karnataka II PU exams, even after her mother suffered fatal injuries on the day of her economics paper and later succumbed in the hospital.
With support from her sister and teachers, Disha pushed through the toughest days.
She shared, "It was difficult for me to attend and write other examinations after I lost my mother. However, my sister, teachers, and college supported me," and now plans to become a chartered accountant.
Karnataka II PU pass rate 86.48%
This year's II PU results saw a big jump: overall pass rate hit 86.48%.
Science topped with 91.69%, Commerce followed at 88.04%, and Arts at 72.86%.
Girls led the way again, with an 88.70% pass rate compared to boys' 83.65%.