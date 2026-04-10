Alva's PU student Disha scores 600/600 after mother's death India Apr 10, 2026

Disha, a commerce student from Alva's PU College, scored a perfect 600/600 in the Karnataka II PU exams, even after her mother suffered fatal injuries on the day of her economics paper and later succumbed in the hospital.

With support from her sister and teachers, Disha pushed through the toughest days.

She shared, "It was difficult for me to attend and write other examinations after I lost my mother. However, my sister, teachers, and college supported me," and now plans to become a chartered accountant.