Alwar teenage couple die by suicide after families reject relationship
India
Two teenagers in Alwar, Rajasthan, died by suicide on Friday after their relationship wasn't accepted by their families.
The boy had just finished Class 12 and the girl had just entered hers.
They were found near Surer railway station, and police believe they jumped in front of a train together.
Boy posted emotional online message
Before the tragedy, the boy posted an emotional message online about sacrificing everything for their friendship.
The families did not approve of the relationship. Police are investigating further.