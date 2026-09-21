Aman Gupta killed, 17 injured in Srisailam road crash
India
A road trip near Srisailam turned tragic on Monday when a tourist vehicle carrying people from Kanpur crashed after trying to avoid a motorcycle.
Aman Gupta, 25, sadly lost his life, while 17 others, including two motorcyclists, were injured as the vehicle hit a tree and overturned.
Police say driver tried avoiding motorcycle
Police rushed the injured to Government Hospital in Achampet and a private hospital. The injured are recovering, but Gupta did not survive despite efforts.
Police say the driver was trying to avoid the bike when things went wrong.
Investigations are still underway, and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.