Amanjot Singh calls off Faridkot wedding after alleged dowry demand
India
A wedding in Faridkot, Haryana, took an unexpected turn when the groom, Amanjot Singh, called things off at the last minute after his family allegedly demanded a hefty dowry from the bride's side, even though everything was set and guests had already arrived.
The bride's family wasn't having it and went straight to the police.
Police register case after dowry complaint
According to reports, the groom's family wanted ₹10 lakh and four tolas of gold as dowry.
After the complaint, police registered a case against six people, including Amanjot Singh, his parents, sister, and two marriage arrangers.
ASI Raj Singh shared that raids are under way to find those involved and that police teams were conducting raids at various locations to arrest the accused.