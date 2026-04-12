Amarnath Yatra 2026 dates set July 3 to August 28

Register for Amarnath Yatra via SASB

You can register online through the SASB website or its app, just have your Compulsory Health Certificate issued on or after April 8, 2026, a photo, and be ready for OTP verification.

Prefer offline? Head to select bank branches starting April 15 (first-come, first-served) with your health certificate and ID.

There's a ₹150 fee for everyone, plus you'll need an RFID card after registering since it's required for entry at certain points.