Amarnath Yatra 2026: Registration, eligibility criteria, other key details

The Amarnath Yatra of 2026 will start on July 3 and end on Raksha Bandhan (August 28). The pilgrimage to the sacred ice cave in Jammu and Kashmir will be held over a period of 57 days. Registration for devotees wishing to undertake the journey will begin on April 15, with both online and offline options available.

Registration details How to register for the yatra Devotees can register online through the SASB website or the "Shri Amarnathji Yatra" mobile app. They will need to verify their identity using OTPs sent to their mobile numbers and emails. Offline registration will be available at select bank branches from April 15 on a first-come, first-served basis. A registration fee of ₹150 is applicable per person for both online and offline registrations.

Verification process Key points to remember As part of the registration process, applicants will have to upload a scanned Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) issued on or after April 8, 2026. They must also upload a passport-size photograph. Offline registrants need to submit their CHC from an authorized doctor, along with valid identity proof like Aadhaar, at designated bank branches. Biometric verification through eKYC will be done instantly at these branches.

Advertisement

Eligibility criteria Who can go for the yatra? The eligibility criteria for the Amarnath Yatra remain unchanged from previous years. Only those aged between 13 and 70 years can register for the pilgrimage. Pregnant women beyond six weeks are not allowed to participate in the yatra. The pilgrimage can be undertaken via two routes: the traditional Pahalgam route and the Baltal route, which is shorter but steeper.

Advertisement