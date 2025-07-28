Amarnath yatra: 23rd batch of pilgrims leaves for Kashmir

Pilgrims took either the shorter Baltal route or the traditional Pahalgam trek to reach the high-altitude shrine in South Kashmir. This batch included men, women, kids, and sadhus—all traveling together under police and CRPF protection.

Since early July, over 14.12 lakh pilgrims have begun their journey from Jammu.

More than 3.77 lakh have already visited the naturally formed ice lingam at Amarnath this year—proof that faith (and solid logistics) keep things moving even when weather tries to slow them down.