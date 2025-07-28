Amarnath yatra: 23rd batch of pilgrims leaves for Kashmir
On Monday, 1,635 people left Jammu for the Amarnath cave shrine—marking the 23rd batch of this year's pilgrimage.
The yatra started July 3 and wraps up August 9 on Raksha Bandhan.
Even with heavy rains, security is tight and spirits are high.
Pilgrims took either the shorter Baltal route or the traditional Pahalgam trek to reach the high-altitude shrine in South Kashmir.
This batch included men, women, kids, and sadhus—all traveling together under police and CRPF protection.
Since early July, over 14.12 lakh pilgrims have begun their journey from Jammu.
More than 3.77 lakh have already visited the naturally formed ice lingam at Amarnath this year—proof that faith (and solid logistics) keep things moving even when weather tries to slow them down.