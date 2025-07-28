'Really counting on it': Prithviraj Sukumaran on Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra'

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is looking forward to working with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Meghna Gulzar 's upcoming film Daayra. He recently called the script "exciting" and praised Gulzar's storytelling and vision. The actor also hinted that the film might not be what audiences are expecting, which adds to its appeal.

Role anticipation 'Meghna has written a wonderful film' Sukumaran told Zoom, "Daayra is a script that I'm very, very excited about. I think Meghna has written a wonderful film." "I'm really counting on it being a cracker of a feature film. Most of all, what's palpable for me is that Kareena is playing the other lead, and the film is very much about these two characters."

Gratitude expressed The actor also spoke about his other project, 'Mahavatar Narsimha' Sukumaran further added, "I'm so thankful that Meghna thought of me for this role, and I'm really looking forward to the film going on floors." He also spoke about his other project, Mahavatar Narsimha, an animation film that is part of a planned series by Homable Films. "Mahavatar Narsimha is a product of my longtime association with Homable Films," he said.