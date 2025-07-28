Next Article
Why JNU VC skipped conference attended by Union minister
The Ministry of Education wants to know why JNU's Vice-Chancellor, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, missed the big Central Universities's VCs conference in Gujarat on July 10-11—even though she was invited early on.
Her absence stood out because the conference was attended by the Union Education Minister.
Pandit was at another event in Delhi
Turns out, Pandit was busy attending a three-day Indian Knowledge Systems event at JNU that overlapped with the conference.
Still, the Ministry expected her to show up in Gujarat after JNU's opening ceremony and sent her a special note—she was the only VC to get one.
The conference itself focused on boosting universities' roles in India's educational transformation and national growth plans.