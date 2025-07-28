Next Article
Chandigarh waterlogging woes: Roads closed, traffic slow in several areas
Chandigarh got hit with heavy rain on Sunday—32.8mm, according to the IMD—which cooled things down a bit but brought a yellow alert for Sunday and Monday, with more rain likely on Tuesday.
Even though the temperature dropped to 33°C, humidity stayed high and made things pretty uncomfortable.
Waterlogging on roads
The downpour led to serious waterlogging across the city, slowing traffic on main roads like Sector 36-37 and near Panjab University.
Some spots, like Sector 38-B, were so flooded that roads had to be closed off temporarily and vehicles were diverted.
It's a reminder of how much drainage issues can mess up daily commutes in Chandigarh.