SC to decide on Bihar voter list, Delhi's diesel ban
On July 28, the Supreme Court is set to tackle a packed list of high-stakes cases.
These include challenges to Bihar's updated voter rolls—potentially affecting election fairness—and an appeal from Justice Yashwant Varma, who's fighting misconduct findings.
A look at the important cases
These hearings could shape how elections are run, how judges are held accountable, and even what vehicles you see on Delhi roads (thanks to the city's fight over old diesel and petrol bans).
The court will also weigh in on who gets top jobs in Jharkhand police and West Bengal universities, plus hear farmers' demands for fair crop prices.
Basically, these decisions touch everything from your commute to the future of democracy—so they're worth keeping an eye on.