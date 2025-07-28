Sona Comstar's Sunjay Kapur death: Family feud ahead of AGM

Priya appointed as non-executive director

Despite Rani's objections, the AGM went ahead and Sunjay's widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, was appointed as a non-executive director by Aureus Investments.

The company shot down Rani's claims—pointing out she is not a shareholder—and insisted everything was above board legally.

This clash highlights how tricky it can be for Indian family businesses to balance personal legacy with professional management when leadership suddenly changes.