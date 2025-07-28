Sona Comstar's Sunjay Kapur death: Family feud ahead of AGM
After Sona Comstar chairperson Sunjay Kapur passed away last month, a messy family dispute broke out over who should control the auto parts company.
His mother, Rani Kapur, called her son's death suspicious and accused others of making him sign documents when he was vulnerable.
She also tried to push back the company's annual general meeting (AGM) set for Thursday.
Priya appointed as non-executive director
Despite Rani's objections, the AGM went ahead and Sunjay's widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, was appointed as a non-executive director by Aureus Investments.
The company shot down Rani's claims—pointing out she is not a shareholder—and insisted everything was above board legally.
This clash highlights how tricky it can be for Indian family businesses to balance personal legacy with professional management when leadership suddenly changes.