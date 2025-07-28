Assam's eviction drives ahead of elections spark controversy
Just months before state elections, Assam is removing hundreds of Bengali-speaking Muslim families from government land.
Officials say it's part of a bigger push against "illegal settlers" from Bangladesh, especially after recent political changes across the border.
The move has sparked fresh tensions and put the spotlight on how communities are treated ahead of voting season.
Policy seen as anti-Muslim
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (BJP) says these evictions are about keeping Assam's "demographic balance."
Since 2021, around 50,000 people—mostly Bengali Muslims—have lost their homes.
Critics and opposition parties argue the BJP is using these drives to win Hindu votes by creating fear among Muslims, calling the policy discriminatory and a violation of rights.
The issue has even strained India-Bangladesh relations, with concerns raised about fairness and international law.