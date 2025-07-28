Assam's eviction drives ahead of elections spark controversy

Policy seen as anti-Muslim

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (BJP) says these evictions are about keeping Assam's "demographic balance."

Since 2021, around 50,000 people—mostly Bengali Muslims—have lost their homes.

Critics and opposition parties argue the BJP is using these drives to win Hindu votes by creating fear among Muslims, calling the policy discriminatory and a violation of rights.

The issue has even strained India-Bangladesh relations, with concerns raised about fairness and international law.