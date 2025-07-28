Next Article
Maharashtra removes 26 lakh ineligible folks from women's welfare scheme
Maharashtra just removed over 26 lakh ineligible people from its Ladki Bahin Yojana—a program that gives ₹1,500 a month to women aged 21-65.
The scheme, launched in August 2024, was inferred to support women's financial independence, but some folks tried to game the system by applying multiple times or even claiming benefits for men.
Number of beneficiaries down to about 2.2 crore
After spotting misuse, the government cut monthly aid for eight lakh women and dropped another 17 lakh from the list in April this year.
Now, after more checks—including finding thousands of male claimants and government employees—the number of beneficiaries is down to about 2.2 crore.
Leaders say they're inferred to be committed to keeping it fair so help goes only to those who truly qualify.
```