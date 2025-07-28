Maharashtra removes 26 lakh ineligible folks from women's welfare scheme

Number of beneficiaries down to about 2.2 crore

After spotting misuse, the government cut monthly aid for eight lakh women and dropped another 17 lakh from the list in April this year.

Now, after more checks—including finding thousands of male claimants and government employees—the number of beneficiaries is down to about 2.2 crore.

Leaders say they're inferred to be committed to keeping it fair so help goes only to those who truly qualify.

