Bank holiday alert: Banks closed in some states on July 28
Heads up! On Monday, July 28, 2025, banks in some parts of India—especially places like Gangtok—will be closed for Drukpa Tshe-zi, a festival marking Lord Buddha's first sermon.
This holiday is part of the RBI's official calendar and affects both public and private sector banks in those regions.
Are banks open today?
If you're not in a holiday zone (think Mumbai, Chennai, or Delhi), your local bank branch should be open as usual.
But wherever you are, digital banking has your back—so you can still transfer money, pay bills, or use ATMs without any hiccups.
The RBI is encouraging everyone to lean on online services for a smooth experience while physical branches are closed.