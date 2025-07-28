Next Article
Delhi's weather: Rain, humidity, and more rain through July 31
Delhi is set for a hot, sticky week ahead—temperatures will swing between 27°C and 37°C, and the IMD says there's a high chance of rain and plenty of humidity through July 31.
Expect cloudy skies, occasional showers, and winds up to 23km/h.
Week ahead will be hot and sticky
All this rain and humidity means roads could get slippery, so it's smart to keep an umbrella handy and wear light clothes.
Staying hydrated is key, especially if you're out in the heat.
The first weekend of August should bring drier weather with higher temps—so hang in there!