'Customary divorce not valid': Court on diplomat's 2nd marriage

Supreme Court backs HC's decision

On July 25, 2025, the Supreme Court backed the High Court's decision and asked both sides to try reconciliation.

Neikhol, Changsan's first wife, said he ended things behind her back and kept their daughter away.

The court ordered Changsan to support Neikhol's visit to Bengaluru so she could meet their daughter and set aside ₹3 lakh for her travel—emphasizing that their daughter's well-being should come first.