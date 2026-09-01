Amarnath Yatra records increase to 4.8L pilgrims despite weather disruptions

This year's Amarnath Yatra saw a big jump, with 4.8 lakh devotees making the trek to the Himalayan shrine, up from last year's over 4.14 lakh.

The journey kicked off on July 3 and lasted nearly two months, but bad weather disrupted the yatra for more than 10 days.

Still, most pilgrims pushed through: about 82% managed their darshan within just the first 20 days.