Amarnath Yatra records increase to 4.8L pilgrims despite weather disruptions
This year's Amarnath Yatra saw a big jump, with 4.8 lakh devotees making the trek to the Himalayan shrine, up from last year's over 4.14 lakh.
The journey kicked off on July 3 and lasted nearly two months, but bad weather disrupted the yatra for more than 10 days.
Still, most pilgrims pushed through: about 82% managed their darshan within just the first 20 days.
Amarnath Yatra supported by 54,000 helpers
Even with weather hiccups and route suspensions, the yatra ran smoothly thanks to a huge team of 54,000 helpers, including pony operators, tent and shop operators, and < em>langar volunteers.
Authorities set up 93 medical facilities, 7,900 toilets, oxygen booths, and 595 clinical beds along the way.
Real-time monitoring and Aadhaar-based registration kept things organized.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha thanked everyone for helping make the pilgrimage safe and successful despite all odds.