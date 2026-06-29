Amarnath Yatra resumes July 3 to August 28 registrations open
India
The Amarnath Yatra is back from July 3 to August 28, drawing hundreds of thousands of devotees to the famous Himalayan cave in Jammu and Kashmir.
This year's trek lasts 57 days, with registrations already open since April 15.
Pilgrims make the journey chanting Har Har Mahadev, all hoping for blessings from Lord Shiva.
Amarnath cave legend and ice Shivling
The Amarnath Cave is legendary: it's where Lord Shiva is said to have shared the secret of immortality with Parvati, while a pair of pigeons supposedly overheard and became immortal too.
The cave also features a natural ice Shivling that forms naturally each year.