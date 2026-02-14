Ambanis, Tendulkar attend Vikram Salgaocar's wedding; Kokilaben recalls in memoir
Vikram Salgaocar's wedding at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre turned into a star-studded moment, with Mukesh, Nita, and Kokilaben Ambani joining the celebrations.
Even cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was spotted among the guests.
Vikram holds a special place in the Ambani family as Dhirubhai and Kokilaben's eldest grandchild—a milestone Kokilaben fondly recalled in her memoir.
Who are Vikram and Shweana?
Vikram, a Wharton grad who started out at McKinsey before moving to Reliance Entertainment, now helps run his family's hotel business.
His father is known for supporting Goa's arts scene.
Vikram tied the knot with Shweana Poy Raiturcar—a Parsons alumna working in jewelry—making this wedding a mix of tradition and fresh energy.