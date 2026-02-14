Ambanis, Tendulkar attend Vikram Salgaocar's wedding; Kokilaben recalls in memoir

Who are Vikram and Shweana?

Vikram, a Wharton grad who started out at McKinsey before moving to Reliance Entertainment, now helps run his family's hotel business.

His father is known for supporting Goa's arts scene.

Vikram tied the knot with Shweana Poy Raiturcar—a Parsons alumna working in jewelry—making this wedding a mix of tradition and fresh energy.