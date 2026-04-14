Ambedkar Jayanti sees unrest in Kasganj, Agra and Lakhimpur Kheri

Agra unrest quelled, Lakhimpur Kheri clashes

In Agra, a brief unrest broke out when some youths climbed Parshuram Chowk, but police stepped in quickly to settle things down.

Over in Lakhimpur Kheri, installing an Ambedkar statue sparked clashes that escalated to stone-pelting and arson before senior officials brought the situation under control.

Thanks to prompt action from authorities, peace was restored.