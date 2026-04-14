Ambedkar Jayanti sees unrest in Kasganj, Agra and Lakhimpur Kheri
India
Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations on April 14 saw some trouble in Kasganj, Agra, and Lakhimpur Kheri.
In Kasganj's Chahka Gunar village, a Shobha Yatra was hit by stone-pelting, causing traffic jams and injuring a police constable.
Approximately 10 people were detained in connection with the incident, and the district magistrate says more are being identified.
Agra unrest quelled, Lakhimpur Kheri clashes
In Agra, a brief unrest broke out when some youths climbed Parshuram Chowk, but police stepped in quickly to settle things down.
Over in Lakhimpur Kheri, installing an Ambedkar statue sparked clashes that escalated to stone-pelting and arson before senior officials brought the situation under control.
Thanks to prompt action from authorities, peace was restored.