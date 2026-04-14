Vance called Israel from Islamabad: Netanyahu rebuts Iran's claim

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed details of a phone call with United States Vice President JD Vance. According to him, the conversation took place immediately after an American delegation left peace talks in Islamabad. He said the call was made by Vance from his plane returning from Pakistan and has become central to conflicting narratives about the collapse of negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Blame game Call made from VP's plane returning from Pakistan: Netanyahu During a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Monday, Netanyahu said, "I spoke yesterday with Vice President JD Vance. He called me from his plane back from Islamabad." "The explosion came from the American side, which could not tolerate Iran's blatant violation of the agreement to enter the negotiations," he stated. The agreement required an immediate ceasefire and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, neither of which occurred.

Stance support Trump and US focused on removing enriched material: Netanyahu Netanyahu also said that President Donald Trump and the US are focused on "the removal of all enriched material, and ensuring that there is no more enrichment in the coming years." He supported Trump's decision to impose a naval blockade on Iran due to its violation. The Israeli PM stressed coordination with the US, calling it "coordination that never existed" before.

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Military praise Israel's PM praises forces for pushing Iran away from border In the same cabinet meeting, Netanyahu also spoke about his visit to Israeli forces in southern Lebanon﻿, where he met reservists and commanders. He praised their work in pushing "the enemy" away from the border and establishing a solid security zone. According to the Lebanese health ministry, the ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed over 2,055 people, including 248 women and 165 children, and wounded 6,436.

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