IPL 2026, Donovan Ferreira slams fighting 69 versus SRH: Stats

Rajasthan Royals (RR) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 57 runs in Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Monday. The match in Hyderabad saw RR get reduced to 9/5 in a chase of 217. It was Donovan Ferreira, who joined Ravindra Jadeja in the middle and two added a gutsy 118-run stand for the 6th wicket. Here's more.

Knock A solid effort from Ferreira's blade Jadeja and Ferreira got together and resurrected RR's innings. RR finished on 40/5 in the powerplay. Ferreira then took charge and played his shots. He played a fearless brand of cricket and completed a fine half-century in the 12th over. Ferreira charged at Harsh Dubey and scored 14 runs in that over. In the final ball of the 15th over, Saqib Hussain dismissed Ferreira.

Information 11th fifty in T20s Ferreira managed to score 69 runs off 44 balls. He slammed 7 fours and 3 sixes. This was the batter's 11th fifty in T20s. He owns 2,576 runs from 145 matches (121) innings. His strike rate is 166.83, as per ESPNcricinfo.

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Partnership Partnership records for the two As per Cricbuzz, Jadeja and Ferreira became the 5th pair to add a 100-plus stand for 6th wicket or lower in IPL. Meanwhile, their 118-run effort is the 2nd-highest for 6th wicket or lower in IPL after the 122 runs added between Kieron Pollard and Ambati Rayudu for MI vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2012.

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