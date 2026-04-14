'It is Mamata who strengthens BJP in Bengal': Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) grow. He also alleged that she uses a "use and throw" policy with Muslims. In an interview with NDTV, Owaisi said, "It is Mamata Banerjee who is strengthening the BJP's position in Bengal; back in 1977, the BJP had only four MLAs."

Criticism voiced Owaisi slams Banerjee for Trinamool Congress's actions Owaisi also slammed Banerjee for her actions during her political career. He asked what she had done for Muslims, alleging that she treats them like cattle by milking them for votes and discarding them later. He recalled how the Trinamool Congress helped the BJP win its first parliamentary elections in 1998 and 1999, and became the railway minister. Owaisi also reminded that Banerjee rejoined the cabinet as a minister without portfolio, at a time shortly after the "Gujarat genocide."

Alliance dissolved AIMIM ends association with Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party Owaisi also announced the end of his party's association with Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party. "My association with him has ended... Now Humayun claims that he stands with the Trinamool Congress," he said. The decision came after remarks attributed to Kabir raised concerns about the "integrity of Muslims." The AIMIM said it "cannot associate with any statements where the integrity of Muslims is brought into question."

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