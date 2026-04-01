Premier League: Leeds United overcome 10-man Manchester United 2-1

Leeds United stunned Manchester United with a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford, marking their first league win here since 1981. The result was a major boost for Leeds in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League 2025-26 season. Matchweek 32 saw Noah Okafor scored both goals for the visitors in the first half, while Casemiro's header gave Manchester United hope of a comeback after Lisandro Martinez was sent off for hair-pulling.

Match highlights Okafor's 1st-half brace hands Leeds United lead Leeds United started strong, with Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin proving difficult for Manchester United's defense. Calvert-Lewin was denied by Senne Lammens before Okafor scored the opener from Jayden Bogle's cross. He then doubled the lead with a deflected volley in front of the Stretford End. Despite their best efforts, Carrick's team couldn't find an equalizer before halftime as Martinez made a crucial goal-saving tackle off Ao Tanaka near the line.

Game shift How did the 2nd half pan out? In the second half, Sesko nearly pulled one back but his effort was cleared off the line by James Justin. However, Martinez's red card for hair-pulling Calvert-Lewin made things more difficult for Manchester United. Despite being a man down, they looked better with 10 men as Bruno Fernandes's assist set up a grandstand finish. But Leeds United held on to their lead despite late pressure from the home side.

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