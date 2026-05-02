Ambedkar Nagar UP home: 4 children found dead, mother missing India May 02, 2026

Four siblings were found dead in their home in Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, after neighbors alerted police after the home had been locked since the morning hours.

The children, Shafiq (14), Saud (10), Umar (eight), and Sadiya (seven), were found with injuries suggesting blunt force trauma.

Their mother, Naziya Khatoon, is missing, while their father works abroad.