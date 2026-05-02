Ambedkar Nagar UP home: 4 children found dead, mother missing
India
Four siblings were found dead in their home in Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, after neighbors alerted police after the home had been locked since the morning hours.
The children, Shafiq (14), Saud (10), Umar (eight), and Sadiya (seven), were found with injuries suggesting blunt force trauma.
Their mother, Naziya Khatoon, is missing, while their father works abroad.
Police treat case as murder
Police are treating the case as murder and focusing on finding Khatoon, noting that the main door was locked from inside.
Forensic teams are collecting evidence. Police are investigating the case.