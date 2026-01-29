'For ambitious and Atmanirbhar India': PM Modi lauds India-EU FTA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a milestone for India's ambitious youth and self-reliant economy. Speaking before the Budget Session 2026, he expressed confidence that Indian manufacturers will leverage this agreement to enhance their capabilities. "This Free Trade for Ambitious India, Free Trade for Aspirational Youth, Free Trade for Aatmanirbhar India," he said, calling it a major step toward building a confident and competitive nation.

Democratic values PM Modi emphasizes India's democratic values, urges parliamentary cooperation PM Modi also highlighted India's democracy and demography as a beacon of hope for the world. He urged Parliament, which he called the "temple of democracy," to send a strong message about India's capabilities and dedication to democratic processes. The Prime Minister emphasized that now is not the time for obstruction but for solutions. He urged all Members of Parliament (MPs) to work together toward important solutions for the country.

Youth opportunities India-EU FTA to create opportunities for Indian youth The prime minister also spoke about the potential of free trade agreements (FTAs) to create opportunities for Indian youth. He said the world trusts India's youth because of their skills and culture. "I had addressed from the Red Fort that 'Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai' (this is the time, this is the right time)," he said at an event in Delhi.

Advertisement