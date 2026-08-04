Ambulance stuck 50 minutes on Delhi-Meerut road amid Kanwariya protest
India
A snakebite patient's ambulance was stuck for nearly 50 minutes on the Delhi-Meerut road after it hit a parked tractor-trolley carrying kanwariyas.
The accident sparked a protest by the pilgrims, who said their kanwar and vehicle were damaged, blocking the road and holding up traffic, including the ambulance.
Diversions cause delays until August 12
Police eventually cleared the way so the patient and injured driver could get to hospitals.
But with kanwariyas, authorities have set up special traffic diversions, one carriageway reserved exclusively for kanwariyas, with regular vehicles diverted to the opposite side.
While meant to help, these changes have made other roads super congested, leaving commuters facing long delays until August 12.