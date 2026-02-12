'Amendments reflect shared understanding...': MEA on US trade factsheet changes
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday clarified that recent changes in a White House fact sheet on the interim India-US trade framework do not alter the fundamental understanding between the two nations. The MEA stressed that the Joint Statement remains the basis of mutual understanding. "As you are aware, the India-US Joint Statement on...framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade was issued on 7 February 2026," it said.
Statement
Both sides will work toward implementing this framework
"The joint statement is the framework and remains the basis of our mutual understanding in this matter," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "Both sides will now work toward implementing this framework and finalizing the interim agreement. The amendments in the US factsheet reflect the shared understandings contained in the joint statement," he added.
Document update
White House updates fact sheet on interim trade framework
The White House on Wednesday updated its fact sheet on the interim trade framework with India. The older version included "certain pulses" on the list of agricultural products eligible for tariff reductions. Instead, it now mentions that India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.
Trade details
Original factsheet mentioned 'India will remove its digital services taxes'
The language outlining India's purchase of $500 billion in US goods was similarly softened, replacing "committed" with "intends." The original factsheet also mentioned that "India will remove its digital services taxes" and "committed to negotiate a robust set of bilateral digital trade rules that address discriminatory or burdensome practices and other barriers to digital trade."
Agreement scope
Fact sheet details other elements of proposed agreement
However, the new one does not state that "India will remove its digital services taxes." Instead, it says "India committed to negotiate a robust set of bilateral digital trade rules that address discriminatory....burdensome practices." The new version also said the US and India committed to strengthening economic security alignment to enhance supply chain resilience and innovation through complementary actions to address non-market policies of third parties as well as cooperating on inbound and outbound investment reviews and export controls.