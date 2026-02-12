'Amendments reflect shared understanding...': MEA on US trade factsheet changes 

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday clarified that recent changes in a White House fact sheet on the interim India-US trade framework do not alter the fundamental understanding between the two nations. The MEA stressed that the Joint Statement remains the basis of mutual understanding. "As you are aware, the India-US Joint Statement on...framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade was issued on 7 February 2026," it said.

Statement Both sides will work toward implementing this framework "The joint statement is the framework and remains the basis of our mutual understanding in this matter," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "Both sides will now work toward implementing this framework and finalizing the interim agreement. The amendments in the US factsheet reflect the shared understandings contained in the joint statement," he added.

Document update White House updates fact sheet on interim trade framework The White House on Wednesday updated its fact sheet on the interim trade framework with India. The older version included "certain pulses" on the list of agricultural products eligible for tariff reductions. Instead, it now mentions that India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

Advertisement

Trade details Original factsheet mentioned 'India will remove its digital services taxes' The language outlining India's purchase of $500 billion in US goods was similarly softened, replacing "committed" with "intends." The original factsheet also mentioned that "India will remove its digital services taxes" and "committed to negotiate a robust set of bilateral digital trade rules that address discriminatory or burdensome practices and other barriers to digital trade."

Advertisement