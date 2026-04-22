American woman alleges assault at Kodagu homestay, police arrest 2
India
An American woman visiting Karnataka says she was allegedly assaulted by one person at a homestay in Kodagu.
She claims her drink was spiked, and after reporting the incident, both suspects were arrested by police.
Homestay owner detained, digital evidence examined
The homestay owner is also being investigated for allegedly cutting off the woman's Wi-Fi to stop her from seeking help.
After three days, she managed to contact US authorities, leading to formal action by Indian police.
Both the accused and the homestay owner are now in custody while police carry out forensic checks and review digital evidence.
India's Ministry of External Affairs and US officials are involved in the case.