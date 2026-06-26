Amit Shah calls Vande Mataram mantra for India's reconstruction
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Vande Mataram a "mantra for the reconstruction of India" while marking the birth anniversary of its composer, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.
Speaking at a major anti-drug meeting, Shah said the song gave hope and unity to Indians during the freedom struggle and still inspires confidence today.
Leaders meet to tackle synthetic drugs
Shah pointed out that revolutionaries often turned to Vande Mataram in tough moments, showing how deeply it's woven into India's story.
The meeting also brought together leaders from across India to tackle new drug challenges like synthetic substances and dark web trafficking.
Shah reminded everyone that June 26 is about building a drug-free nation, an ideal rooted in self-determination and resilience, just like Chattopadhyay's message.