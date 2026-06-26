Amit Shah calls Vande Mataram mantra for India's reconstruction

Leaders meet to tackle synthetic drugs

Shah pointed out that revolutionaries often turned to Vande Mataram in tough moments, showing how deeply it's woven into India's story.

The meeting also brought together leaders from across India to tackle new drug challenges like synthetic substances and dark web trafficking.

Shah reminded everyone that June 26 is about building a drug-free nation, an ideal rooted in self-determination and resilience, just like Chattopadhyay's message.