Amit Shah chopper diverted to Tambaram amid heavy rain
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's helicopter could not land at Chennai airport on Sunday because of heavy rain.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper, coming from Puducherry, was supposed to touch down at 3:26pm but got rerouted to Tambaram Air Force Station due to the weather.
Airports Authority says operations smooth
After landing in Tambaram, Shah took a road trip to Chennai airport and then caught an IAF flight back to New Delhi at 4:54pm
The Airports Authority of India said everything went smoothly: no delays or issues despite the sudden weather change.