Amit Shah in Punjab meets Bikramjit Singh's family, vows justice
India
Union home minister Amit Shah spent Tuesday in Punjab, met the family of Bikramjit Singh in Mari Panwan village, after landing in Batala, and was scheduled later to visit Sangrur to meet the family of Gulzar Singh.
Shah promised Bikramjit Singh's loved ones that justice would be delivered and showed support during this tough time.
Shah's visit highlights Punjab drug problem
Shah's visit highlights just how serious the drug problem is in Punjab, especially with elections around the corner.
Critics say the current government isn't doing enough to stop it.
The recent murders have only made these concerns louder, putting extra pressure on leaders to act.