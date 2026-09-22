Amit Shah opens New Delhi meet reviewing vision document 2026-2029
Home Minister Amit Shah just launched a big two-day meet in New Delhi, bringing together top anti-narcotics officers from across India.
The main goal? To check on the progress of the Vision Document 2026-2029, a three-year national plan with measurable targets, as part of the broader goal of making India drug-free by 2047, with measurable targets covering policing, prevention, and rehabilitation.
Conference urges smarter enforcement and cooperation
The conference is all about sharing ideas on how to crack down on drug trafficking and cut down demand.
With 1,240.9 tons of drugs seized in 2025, officials are focusing on smarter enforcement, controlling synthetic drugs, and building stronger teams.
There's also a push for better international cooperation since India is a major transit point for trafficking: everyone's working together to step up border security and keep communities safer.