Amit Shah pledges central aid as 69 Dhemaji villages flood
India
Assam is struggling with heavy floods right now; 69 villages in Dhemaji district are underwater and nearly 16,000 people have been affected.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah checked in with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and promised full support from the center to help those impacted.
Assam readies relief as trains halted
The state government is working on both immediate relief and long-term help for families.
But the nonstop rain has caused serious problems: erosion washed away part of a riverbank, making a key railway bridge unstable.
As a result, trains between Archipathar and Simen Chapari are suspended until things are safe again.