Amit Shah presents 13th Official Language report to Murmu
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has handed over the 13th Official Language Report to President Droupadi Murmu.
This report, put together by a committee set up in 1976, looks at how Hindi can work alongside regional languages and how Indian languages can use AI and tech more for things like education, science, and government work.
Committee's findings will shape future policies on language use
This isn't just about language—it's about making sure India's diverse voices are heard as the country goes digital.
The committee inspected thousands of offices and spoke with leaders across India to get real feedback.
Their findings will help shape future policies on language use in schools and government, supporting the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision of a more inclusive, tech-savvy India.